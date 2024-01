🔵🔒 Matteo Politano will sign new deal at Napoli, never in doubt — all done & agreed since last week.



Timing also confirmed, documents are ready and set to be signed this week.



New three year deal. The salary will be around €2.8/3m per year.



Politano will not join Al Shabab. pic.twitter.com/qTfNUHGGAi