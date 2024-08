🚨EXCL: 🔴🟡🇦🇷 #SerieA |



🔐 AGREEMENT reached between Dybala and Al-Qadsia



💰 Al-Qadsia will trigger the release clause of €12m for Paulo Dybala or… negociate a permanent deal



✍️ Contract until June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣



💰 Salary : €15m by year



⏳️ Last details about payment terms… pic.twitter.com/4PwJaovJpy