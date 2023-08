Dani Olmo on Man City rumours: “There is nothing! I’m fully focused on the task in Leipzig, the Bundesliga, the UCL and the cup”. ⚪️🔴✨



"Man City are a big club — one of the biggest in the world. Josko Gvardiol] went there. But I'm happy here…", told BILD.