🚨🔴⚪️ Julián Álvarez to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Deal in place for €75m fixed fee plus €20m add-ons.



Julián has ACCEPTED the proposal for five year deal after talks with agent Hidalgo today.



Man City signed Julián for £14m and he’s now record sale for €95m package. pic.twitter.com/HwawVTyTrh