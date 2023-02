💰10 clubs with the most spend in the January transfer window:



1️⃣ Chelsea: €363.6m



2️⃣ Southampton: €63.25m

3️⃣ Arsenal: €60.3m

4️⃣ Bournemouth: €56.2m

5️⃣ Newcastle: €49.35m

6️⃣ Liverpool: €42m

7️⃣ Leeds: €41.2m

8️⃣ Marseille: €40m

9️⃣ Wolves: €38.51m

🔟 Leicester: €31m