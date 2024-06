Borussia blisko porozumienia z kolegą klubowym Modera

⚫️🟡 Exclusive | Borussia Dortmund is very close to reach a total verbal agreement with Pascal #Groß now!



▫️Groß wants to join @BVB!



▫️The final detail that needs to be clarified is the contract term: either 2026 +1 or a contract until 2027.



Concrete negotiations between… pic.twitter.com/zkYsCLurH5