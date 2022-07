FC Bayern won’t sign any striker this summer, Oliver Kahn confirms: “We are not going to sign a new striker – there’s no discussion. No way”, he tells Bild. ⛔️ #FCBayern



"We still have options in the current team – Zirkzee, Choupo-Moting then the young Mathys Tel".