Bayern director Salihamidžić on Josko Gvardiol links: "No signing of another centre-back is planned", tells Bild. 🚨🔴 #FCBayern



"We're well-equipped at centre-back with de Ligt, Lucas Hernández and Upamecano, three top players. We also have Josip Stanišić".