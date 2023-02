🔄 (FRESNEDA): Barcelona have good reports on Iván Fresneda, but no steps have been taken yet to sign someone with minimal experience and a contract until 2025 with a €30m exit clause which can rise to €45m.



• Arsenal and Dortmund want him.#FCB 🇪🇦



Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] pic.twitter.com/GAXA9TJnPu