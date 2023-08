Edson #Alvarez will arrive in London today to pass his medical ✔️



➡️ Contract at least until 2028; £34m transfer fee – all done.



➡️ Today, @WestHam also wants to renew their offers for Maguire & McTominay. Moyes wants to get both players – next to Alvarez. Bosses are working… pic.twitter.com/nk4fuyfZtA