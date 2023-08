Alejo Véliz to Tottenham, here we go! Talented 2003 striker will join Spurs on long term deal, verbally agreed in the morning despite interest from another top club 🚨⚪️🇦🇷



Package worth around €15m plus add-ons to Rosario Central.



Medical to take place in the next days. pic.twitter.com/jOAGVJb4iu