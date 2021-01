When you get carried away by the #PartyAtmosphere!😁 #Extraordinary moments today in #Sarajevo with @CelticFC🍀fans, before the first qualifying round of @ChampionsLeague. There was also a toast for #RudiVata, our #NationalTeam🇦🇱⚽ and @CelticFC🍀star. pic.twitter.com/KObYIpn33H