Jürgen Klopp on Darwin Nuñez :#YNWA 🇩🇪 #BOSS

🗣 "The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. We fell all in love in these two games (UCL). A very aggressive South-American, it's a good thing!" 🔴 @Darwinn99 pic.twitter.com/knXpdykrta