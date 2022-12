Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC



Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.



