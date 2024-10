Media: Szatnia PSG odżyła po odejściu Mbappe. Piłkarze odetchnęli z ulgą!

🚨 Some PSG players have been relieved of the departure of Kylian Mbappé and his entourage, who crystallised the tensions at the club.



Fayza Lamari, Mbappé's mother, has been described as a 'tyrant' by some of the entourage of other players.



