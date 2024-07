Padł nowy rekord w europejskich pucharach. Najmłodszy piłkarz w historii

🇬🇪📖Saba Kharebashvili becomes the youngest player to take part in UEFA club competitions.



Dinamo Tbilisi Left-Back is 15 years 10 months and 8 years old, surpassing BVB forward Youssoufa Moukoko who previously held the record at 16 years and 18 days. pic.twitter.com/qivqLLJHp3