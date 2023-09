Ancelotti on Xabi Alonso to Real links: “I have coached Xabi, he’s doing a great job at Bayer”. ⚪️🇪🇸



“He understands the game well, that’s why he’s very good coach”.



“I wish Xabi Alonso, Raul, Alvaro Arbeloa to become Real Madrid's manager one day. I love all of them”. pic.twitter.com/kPfhdVaBvB