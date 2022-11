France defender Lucas Hernandez has torn his ACL — he is out of the World Cup and his 22/23 season is over. 🚨🇫🇷 #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022



Follows Benzema, Nkunku, Kanté, Paul Pogba, Maignan and Kimpembé as injuried players for France. pic.twitter.com/FBnRAwYwgT