🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bayern have agreed a contract renewal with Joshua Kimmich, which will be announced this week.



It's a new four-year deal until 2029.



(Source: @SkySports / @BILD) pic.twitter.com/m6bkquoLRN