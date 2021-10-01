57 meczów w tygodniu. Plan transmisji w TV (1 – 3 października)

Zakończyły się drugie kolejki zmagań w europejskich pucharach, a zatem wracamy do spotkań ligowych. Polskie stacje telewizyjne transmitować będą mecze Premier League, Championship, Ekstraklasy, 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Serie A, La Liga, La Liga 2, Ligue 1, MLS, Eredivisie ligi czeskiej, szkockiej i portugalskiej. Każdy znajdzie więc coś dla siebie.
Piątek rozpocznie ligowe starcia w większości lig, również w polskiej Ekstraklasie. W inauguracyjnym meczu 10. kolejki Zagłębie Lubin podejmie Jagiellonię Białystok. Dużo emocji i piłkarskich perełek czeka nas w sobotę. Wśród najciekawszych spotkań można wyróżnić starcie Lecha Poznań ze Śląskiem Wrocław, derby Turynu między Torino a Juventusem oraz mecz dwóch niezwykle utytułowanych hiszpańskich klubów – Atletico Madryt i Barcelony.
Na nudę nie będzie można narzekać także w niedzielę. Hitem tego dnia będzie niewątpliwie spotkanie na szczycie Premier League. O 17:30 Liverpool zmierzy się z Manchesterem City. Zostaną rozegrane także derby Pragi, a na zakończenie dnia w najciekawszym meczu ligi włoskiej Atalanta podejmie Milan.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 1 października 2021
18:00 Zagłębie Lubin – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
20:30 Piast Gliwice – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 ŁKS Łódź – Zagłębie Sosnowiec (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:45 Cagliari – Venezia (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Stoke – West Brom (Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Ponferradina – Valladolid (Canal+ Now)
21:00 Lens – Reims (Eleven Sports 3, nSport+)
21:00 Athletic Bilbao – Alaves (Eleven Sports 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 2 października 2021
12:30 Radomiak Radom – Termalica (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:40 Puszcza Niepołomice – Widzew Łódź (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Manchester United – Everton (Canal+ Sport 2)
13:30 Coventry – Fulham (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Salernitana – Genoa (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Cracovia – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
16:00 Multi Premier League (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 Chelsea – Southampton (Canal+ Premium)
16:00 Leeds – Watford (Canal+ Now)
16:15 Mallorca – Levante (Eleven Sports 3)
17:00 Montpellier – Strasbourg (Eleven Sports 2)
17:30 Lech Poznań – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
18:00 Torino – Juventus (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Brighton – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Cadiz – Valencia (nSport+)
19:00 Porto – Ferreira (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:00 Górnik Zabrze – Wisła Płock (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Sassuolo – Inter (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Atletico Madryt – Barcelona (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:30 Arouca – Sporting (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 3 października 2021
1:30 Cincinnati – New York Red Bulls (Polsat Sport News)
12:30 Raków Częstochowa – Warta Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:30 Bologna – Lazio (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 GKS Tychy – Odra Opole (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Rennes – PSG (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 1)
13:00 Aberdeen – Celtic (Polsat Sport Extra)
14:30 Ajax – Utrecht (Polsat Sport News)
14:45 Ruch Chorzów – Stal Rzeszów (TVP Sport)
15:00 Crystal Palace – Leicester (Canal+ Now)
15:00 Tottenham – Aston Villa (Canal+ Premium)
15:00 Pogoń Szczecin – Górnik Łęczna (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 West Ham – Brentford (Canal+ Sport 2)
15:00 Sampdoria – Udinese (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Verona – Spezia (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Monaco – Bordeaux (Eleven Sports 4)
16:15 Espanyol – Real Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
16:45 Vitesse – Feyenoord (Polsat Sport News)
17:00 Lille – Marsylia (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Lechia Gdańsk – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Premium)
17:30 Liverpool – Manchester City (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Roma – Empoli (Eleven Sports 4)
18:00 Fiorentina – Napoli (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Getafe – Real Sociedad (Eleven Sports 1)
19:00 Benfica – Portimonense (Eleven Sports 3)
19:00 Sparta Praga – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:00 PSV – Sparta Rotterdam (Polsat Sport News)
20:45 Saint Etienne – Lyon (Canal+ Sport, Eleven Sports 3)
20:45 Atalanta – Milan (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Granada – Sevilla (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
