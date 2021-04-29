47 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (30 kwietnia – 2 maja 2021)

Po pierwszy półfinałach w europejskich pucharach pora powrócić do ligowej rzeczywistości. Polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą w ten weekend mecze Ekstraklasy, 1. ligi, finał Pucharu Polski, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Primeira Liga, MLS i ligi czeskiej.
Jednym z najciekawszych piątkowych meczów będzie półfinał Pucharu Niemiec, w którym Werder Brema podejmie RB Lipsk. W sobotę do mistrzostwa może przybliżyć się Manchester City, które zmierzy się z Crystal Palace. Ponadto swoje mecze w Ligue 1 rozegrają PSG oraz Lille – dwaj pretendenci do mistrzostwa Francji.
Dużo piłkarskich hitów odbędzie się w niedzielę. O 16 rozpocznie się finał Pucharu Polski między Rakowem Częstochowa a Arką Gdynia. Natomiast o 17:30 czeka nas starcie Manchester United z Liverpoolem. Na koniec dnia Monaco podejmie Lyon
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 30 kwietnia 2021
17:40 Widzew Łódź – Miedź Legnica (Polsat Sport)
18:00 Wisła Płock – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
20:00 Tondela – Benfica (Eleven Sports 3)
20:30 Śląsk Wrocław – Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 Werder Brema – RB Lipsk (Eurosport 2)
21:00 Southampton – Leicester (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Marsylia – Strasbourg (Eleven Sports 2, nSport+)
21:00 Celta Vigo – Levante (Eleven Sports 4)
22:15 Porto – Famalicao (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 1 maja 2021
12:40 Chrobry Głogów – ŁKS Łódź (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Crystal Palace – Manchester City (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Eibar – Alaves (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Legia Warszawa – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
15:00 Hellas Verona – Spezia (Eleven Sports 2)
16:00 Brighton – Leeds (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:15 Elche – Atletico Madryt (Canal+ Premium)
17:00 PSG – Lens (Canal+ Family, Eleven Sports 2)
17:30 Pogoń Szczecin – Warta Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Crotone – Inter (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Chelsea – Fulham (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Huesca – Real Sociedad (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
19:00 New York Red Bulls – Chicago Fire (Polsat Sport News)
20:00 Lech Poznań – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 Borussia Dortmund – Kiel (Eurosport 2)
20:45 Milan – Benevento (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Everton – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Lille – Nicea (Eleven Sports 2, nSport+)
21:00 Real Madryt – Osasuna (Canal+ Premium)
21:30 Sporting – Nacional (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 2 maja 2021
1:00 New England Revolution – Atlanta United (Polsat Sport News)
12:30 Lazio – Genoa (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Górnik Łęczna – Bruk-Bet Nieciecza (Polsat Sport)
14:00 Valladolid – Betis (Canal+ Sport 2)
15:00 Newcastle – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport)
15:00 Bologna – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Napoli – Cagliari (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Sassuolo – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 3)
16:00 Raków Częstochowa – Arka Gdynia (Polsat, Polsat Sport)
16:15 Villarreal – Getafe (Canal+ Sport 2)
17:30 Manchester United – Liverpool (Canal+ Premium)
18:00 Udinese – Juventus (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Granada – Cadiz (Canal+ Sport 2)
19:30 Slavia Praga – Pilzno (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:15 Tottenham – Sheffield (Canal+ Sport)
20:45 Sampdoria – Roma (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Monaco – Lyon (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Valencia – Barcelona (Eleven Sports 1)
