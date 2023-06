🚨 PSG's Luis Campos is interested in Jean-Clair Todibo and has already met his representative. 🇫🇷



The French club are looking to compensate for Presnel Kimpembe's long-term injury and Milan Škriniar's fitness issues. 🇸🇰🤕



(Source: @footmercato) pic.twitter.com/rul1fM9ziK