🚨🇧🇪 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Indonesian side Bhayangkara have completed the signing of Radja Nainggolan (35) on a free transfer.



Radja has Indonesian roots through his father and is now playing there for the first time in his career. 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/Hj57XYoHkH