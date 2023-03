❗️News Moussa #Dembele: Understand he will definitely leave Lyon in summer. No contract extension. The striker has a market in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇮🇹. The Bundesliga is very interesting for the 26 y/o striker! Salary now: Around €3m gross/year. Free agent to watch! @SkySportDE 🇫🇷🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/gcrJjkJ5D4