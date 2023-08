Understand Qatari side Al Arabi are set to submit an official bid to sign Marco Verratti. Negotiations to enter crucial stages soon. 🇶🇦🇮🇹



Verratti agreed terms with Al Hilal in July but no deal between clubs with PSG.



Al Arabi SC now trying to approach Verratti. pic.twitter.com/SUYF17Cvmh