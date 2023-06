❗️X News #Gvardiol: RB Leipzig has received a new official offer from @ManCity!



➡️ #MCFC offers €90m + bonus payments now

➡️ Concrete negotiations for days

➡️ Verbal agreement is done

➡️ Lukeba (Lyon) could replace him.



Via @philipphinze24 @Sky_AlexB @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/z525n1izcK