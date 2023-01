Ivan Ilić to Olympique Marseille, here we go! Exclusive news confirmed — OM are closing in on deal to sign top talented midfielder from Verona. 🚨🔵 #OM



Details: contract until 2028, €15m fee plus €2/3m add ons. Final steps before it’s signed.



Ilić will join in June, not now. pic.twitter.com/Tn6l1r4eUX