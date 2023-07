Aston Villa is still pushing for Moussa #Diaby!



➡️ New offer is around €50m confirmed ✅

➡️ Al-Nassr is also in the race.



Leverkusen expects more rounds of negotiations and a third offer from @AVFCOfficial as Bayer 04 still demands around €60m – as reported. @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/UoTMSQMbhv