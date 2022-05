Ryan Gravenberch, new FC Bayern player. Contracts set to be signed as expected – deal until June 2027, Ryan will join Noussair Mazraoui at Bayern. Here we go confirmed. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayern



Ajax will receive €25m fee add ons included plus percentage on future sale. Official soon.