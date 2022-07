Done deal, confirmed. João Palhinha joins Fulham as expected – contracts now signed between clubs for €22m total fee, add ons included. 🚨⚪️ #FulhamFC



Palhinha will fly to England in the next hours to undergo medicals and sign contract, @pedromsepulveda confirms ⤵️🤝 https://t.co/RtCAMff5er