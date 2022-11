PSG advisor Luis Campos on Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid: “He made his decision and right now he is doing very well at PSG, he’s happy in Paris”. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG



“In Paris they must enjoy having one of the best, if not the best player at this moment. But in the future, I don't know”. pic.twitter.com/NmYqFmlBMz