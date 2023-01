Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest, done deal — medical tests booked as there’s full agreement with Newcastle. Here we go. 🚨🌳🤝🏻 #NFFC



Shelvey will sign until June 2025, as @CraigHope_DM reports.



Nottingham Forest keep working on Felipe deal with Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/NG55fJht5I