Palmeiras are closing in on deal to sign Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement as work permit has not been conceded 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #CFC



❗️Understand loan deal will be until December but Chelsea have €1.5m re-call clause in June.



Andrey will travel in 48/56h. pic.twitter.com/lsDRDVgYcZ