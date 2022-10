Bruno Guimarães on Real Madrid links: “Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing”, tells @ChronicleNufc. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC



"I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project".