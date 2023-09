Anwar El Ghazi will become new Mainz player on free transfer, here we go! Deal done — medical tests today 🚨🔴🇳🇱



Understand contract will be valid until June 2024 with an option to extend until 2025.



First call @Plettigoal, deal now agreed — El Ghazi was available a free agent. pic.twitter.com/47WyXk7fuF