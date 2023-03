🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧤Turner between the sticks

🆕 Kiwior makes his debut

🖊️ Martinelli in attack



Let's do this – together! 👊 pic.twitter.com/3caK8GbWbB