🚨 Besiktas Head Coach Senol Gunes has banished Dele Alli from the first-team and does not plan to include him in any match-day squads for the rest of the season. 🦅



He’s been told he will watch from the stands until he returns to Everton. 🇹🇷



(Source: @TakVim) pic.twitter.com/v0yWOytT7H