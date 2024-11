Lampard coraz bliżej objęcia nowego klubu. Odrzucili inną legendę

🚨 Understand that Ruud van Nistelrooy was slowing contact down with Coventry, believing he stands well suited for a Premier League job, causing anger among the Coventry hierarchy.



Advanced talks with Lampard now. ⏳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/uWW7dTxn5W