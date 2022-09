Bayern director Salihamidžić on Mané situation: “Sadio still needs bit of time. He has to get used to the Bundesliga, but he will – I speak regularly with him”, tells Bild. 🔴 #FCBayern



“Sadio is one of the best players in the world, we will still have a lot of joy with him”. pic.twitter.com/P6INL7VGgE