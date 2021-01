Robert Lewandowski z rekordem. Imponujący wyczyn Polaka

Robert Lewandowski's last 8 on the road 👇



vs. Bielefeld ⚽⚽

vs. Dortmund ⚽

vs. Stuttgart ⚽

vs. Union ⚽

vs. Leverkusen ⚽⚽

vs. Gladbach ⚽

vs. Augsburg ⚽

vs. Schalke ⚽



The first player to score in that many consecutive #Bundesliga away games 💥 pic.twitter.com/8fNCGcUcZN