❗️News Choupo-Moting: His contract extension has the highest priority! He could become the striker No. 1 next season. Therefore: Talks about a pay rise of more than €10m/year with boni. A new 1-year-contract until 2024 no problem for anyone. Negotiations ongoing. @SkySportDE 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/lKnqsMA3bE