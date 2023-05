Inter CEO Marotta on André Onana and Chelsea deal: “Onana leaving for €40m? I’d rule this out, honestly. We think he will stay”. 🔵🇨🇲 #Inter #CFC



“We have not received any offers and Onana is happy in Milano, he wants to stay here. We do not plan to sell him”. pic.twitter.com/5DV4TYTQUS