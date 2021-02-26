57 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (26 – 28 lutego)

Po emocjach związanych z europejskimi pucharami pora wrócić do ligowych rozgrywek. Polskie stacje telewizyjnie będą transmitować w ten weekend mecze Premier League, Ekstraklasy, Fortuny 1. ligi, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Ligi, Serie A, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, Primeira Liga oraz ligi czeskiej.
Niewątpliwie najciekawszym piątkowym spotkaniem jest mecz między Wartą a Lechem. Derby Poznania rozpoczną się o 20:30 i będą dostępne dla szerszego grona odbiorców, gdyż będą transmitowane również na TVP Sport. W sobotę czeka nas hit La Liga, w którym to Sevilla podejmie będącą w kryzysie Barcelonę. Wieczorem dojdzie do starcia na szczycie w lidze portugalskiej. O 21:00 Porto zmierzy się ze Sportingiem.
Niedziela już od południa oferuje bardzo ciekawe spotkania. O 13:00 Leicester zmierzy się z Arsenalem. Nieco później dojdzie do pojedynku lidera z wiceliderem w Eredivisie, gdyż PSV podejmie Ajax. O 17:30 rozpocznie się hit weekendu. Chelsea stoczy batalię z będącym w dobrej formie Manchesterem United.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 26 lutego 2021
17:40 Widzew Łódź – Radomiak Radom (Polsat Sport)
18:00 Raków Częstochowa – Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
18:30 Darmstadt – Karlsruher (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Warta Poznań – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
20:30 Werder Brema – Eintracht Frankfurt (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Rennes – Nicea (Eleven Sports 3, nSport+)
21:00 Levante – Athletic Bilbao (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 27 lutego 2021
12:40 ŁKS Łódź – Odra Opole (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Hannover – Furth (Eleven Sports 1)
13:30 Manchester City – West Ham (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Eibar – Huesca (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Stal Mielec – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Spezia – Parma (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Bayern Monachium – FC Koeln (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Borussia Dortmund – Arminia Bielefeld (Eleven Sports 2)
16:00 West Brom – Brighton (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:15 Sevilla – FC Barcelona (Canal+ Premium)
17:00 Dijon – PSG (nSport+, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Jagiellonia Białystok – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Bologna – Lazio (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Alaves – Osasuna (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 RB Lipsk – Borussia M’gladbach (Canal+ Premium)
18:30 Leeds – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Brno – Pilzno (Polsat Sport News)
20:00 Górnik Zabrze – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Hellas Verona – Juventus (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Getafe – Valencia (Canal+ Family, Canal+ Now)
21:00 Newcastle – Wolves (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Heracles – Twente (Polsat Sport News)
21:30 Porto – Sporting (Eleven Sports 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 28 lutego 2021
12:30 Wisła Płock – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:30 Sampdoria – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Korona Kielce – Chrobry Głogów (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Crystal Palace – Fulham (Canal+ Family)
13:00 Monaco – Brest (Eleven Sports 3)
13:00 Leicester – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport 2)
13:30 Union Berlin – Hoffenheim (Eleven Sports 2)
14:00 Celta Vigo – Valladolid (nSport+)
14:30 PSV – Ajax (Polsat Sport Extra)
15:00 Crotone – Cagliari (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Inter – Genoa (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Udinese – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Tottenham – Burnley (Canal+ Sport)
15:00 Cracovia – Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport 3)
15:30 Mainz – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 2)
16:15 Cadiz – Betis (nSport+)
16:45 AZ Alkmaar – Feyenoord (Polsat Sport News)
17:00 Lille – Strasbourg (Canal+ Family)
17:30 Śląsk Wrocław – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Sport 3)
17:30 Chelsea – Manchester United (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Bayer Leverkusen – Freiburg (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:00 Napoli – Benevento (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Granada – Elche (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:15 Sheffield – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport)
20:45 AS Roma – AC Milan (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Marsylia – Lyon (nSport+, Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Villarreal – Atletico Madryt (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
