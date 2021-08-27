52 mecze w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (27 – 29 sierpnia)

Po ostatnich meczach w kwalifikacjach do europejskich pucharów czekają nas kolejne ligowe kolejki. Polskie stacje telewizyjne będą transmitować mecze Premier League, Championship, Ekstraklasy, 1. ligi, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, MLS, Eredivisie, ligi czeskiej oraz portugalskiej.
W piątek swój mecz zagra chociażby Inter, ale zdecydowanie więcej piłkarskich emocji czeka nas w sobotę. Tego dnia odbędzie się wiele piłkarskich hitów. Manchester City zmierzy się z Arsenalem, a Liverpool podejmie Chelsea. Czeka nas także mecz na szczycie w Ekstraklasie, gdzie Lech Poznań zagra z Pogonią. W niedzielę będzie kolejna szansa na debiut Messiego w barwach PSG, swoje mecze zagrają chociażby Barcelona czy Manchester United.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 27 sierpnia 2021
18:00 Stal Mielec – Górnik Łęczna (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
18:30 Udinese – Venezia (Eleven Sports 2)
20:00 Mallorca – Espanyol (Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Warta Poznań – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 Stomil Olsztyn – ŁKS Łódź (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:45 Verona – Inter (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Nantes – Lyon (Eleven Sports 3)
22:15 Valencia – Alaves (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 28 sierpnia 2021
12:30 Termalica – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:40 Arka Gdynia – Odra Opole (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Manchester City – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport 2)
13:30 Derby – Nottingham (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Lechia Gdańsk – Radomiak Radom (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
16:00 Multi Premier League (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 West Ham – Crystal Palace (Canal+ Family)
16:00 Newcastle – Southampton (Canal+ Now)
17:00 Nice – Bordeaux (Eleven Sports 3)
17:00 Celta Vigo – Athletic Bilbao (nSport+)
17:30 Lech Poznań – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:30 Lazio – Spezia (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Liverpool – Chelsea (Canal+ Sport 2)
19:00 Porto – Arouca (Eleven Sports 3)
19:00 Sparta Praga – Czeskie Budziejowice (Polsat Sport Premium 2)
19:30 Elche – Sevilla (nSport+)
19:30 Real Sociedad – Levante (Eleven Sports 1)
20:00 PSV – Groningen (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:00 Górnik Zabrze – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Juventus – Empoli (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Fiorentina – Torino (Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Marsylia – Saint Etienne (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 3)
22:00 Betis – Real Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 29 sierpnia 2021
1:30 New York City – New England Revolution (Polsat Sport Extra)
12:15 Utrecht – Feyenoord (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
12:30 Wisła Płock – Raków Częstochowa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:40 Chrobry Głogów – GKS Katowice (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Troyes – Monaco (Eleven Sports 2)
14:30 Ajax – Vitesse (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
15:00 Burnley – Leeds (Canal+ Sport 2)
15:00 Tottenham – Watford (Canal+ Premium)
15:00 Zagłębie Lubin – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
17:00 Barcelona – Getafe (Canal+ Sport)
17:00 Lille – Montpellier (Eleven Sports 2, nSport+)
17:30 Wisła Kraków – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Premium)
17:30 Wolves – Manchester United (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Genoa – Napoli (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Sassuolo – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 2)
19:00 Karwina – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
19:30 Vallecano – Granada (nSport+)
20:45 Reims – PSG (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Milan – Cagliari (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Salernitana – Roma (Eleven Sports 3)
22:00 Atletico Madryt – Villarreal (Canal+ Sport)
Komentarze