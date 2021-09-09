45 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (10 – 12 września)

Po meczach reprezentacyjnych pora powrócić do klubowej piłki. Polskie stacje telewizyjne w najbliższy weekend pokażą mecze Ekstraklasy, 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Premier League, Championship, La Liga, La Liga 2, Serie A, Ligue 1, MLS, Eredivisie, ligi portugalskiej i szkockiej.
W piątek swoje mecze eliminacyjne zagrają jeszcze między innymi Argentyna oraz Brazylia. Następnie wrócimy do piłki klubowej. W sobotę czeka nas wiele spotkań i nie zabrakło tego dnia paru hitów. O 16:00 w starciu kolejki Premier League Leicester podejmie Manchester City. O 18:00 czeka nas batalia w Serie A, Napoli zmierzy się z Juventusem. Później Śląsk zagra z Legią Warszawa.
Niemniej emocji czeka nas w niedzielę. Tego dnia swoje mecze zagrają między innymi Liverpool, Real Madryt, Inter czy Milan.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 10 września 2021
1:30 Argentyna – Boliwia (TVP Sport)
3:30 Brazylia – Peru (TVP Sport – druga połowa)
20:30 Widzew Łódź – GKS Katowice (Polsat Sport)
21:00 Lorient – Lille (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Gijon – Leganes (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 11 września 2021
1:00 Atlanta United – Orlando City (Polsat Sport)
12:30 Warta Poznań – Termalica (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:40 Podbeskidzie – Korona Kielce (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Crystal Palace – Tottenham (Canal+ Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 4, Canal+ 4K Ultra)
13:30 St. Johnstone – Rangers (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
15:00 Empoli – Venezia (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Cracovia – Górnik Zabrze (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
16:00 Leicester – Manchester City (Canal+ Now)
16:00 Manchester United – Newcastle (Canal+ Premium)
16:00 Blackpool – Fulham (Eleven Sports 4)
17:00 PSG – Clermont (Canal+ Family, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Jagiellonia Białystok – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Napoli – Juventus (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Chelsea – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Levante – Vallecano (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:45 Zwolle – Ajax (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
19:00 Santa Clara – Benfica (Eleven Sports 3)
20:00 Śląsk Wrocław – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ 4K Ultra, TVP Sport)
20:45 Atlanta – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Monaco – Marsylia (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Alkmaar – PSV (Polsat Sport Extra)
21:30 Sporting – Porto (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 12 września 2021
1:00 New England Revolution – New York City (Polsat Sport Extra)
12:20 Stal Rzeszów – Radunia Stężyca (TVP Sport)
12:30 Piast Gliwice – Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:30 Sampdoria – Inter (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Arka Gdynia – GKS Tychy (Polsat Sport)
14:00 Espanyol – Atletico Madryt (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Wisła Kraków – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Cagliari – Genoa (Eleven Sports 4)
16:15 Osasuna – Valencia (nSport+)
17:30 Leeds – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 2)
17:30 Raków Częstochowa – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Premium, Canal+ 4k Ultra)
18:00 Milan – Lazio (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Cadiz – Real Sociedad (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
20:45 Lyon – Strasbourg (Eleven Sports 3)
20:45 Roma – Sassuolo (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Real Madryt – Celta Vigo (Eleven Sports 1)
