33 mecze w tygodniu. Plan transmisji w TV

W tym tygodniu piłkarskich kibiców czeka mniej ligowych zmagań niż dotychczas. Transmitowane będą mecze Premier League, 2. Bundesligi, Ligue 1, La Ligi, Eredivisie, Serie A, DFB Pokal, EFL Cup oraz spotkania ligi czeskiej.
W poniedziałek piłkarskich kibiców czekają raptem trzy mecze. Ostatnie spotkania 14. kolejki Premier League rozegrają Burnley, Wolves, Chelsea i West Ham. We wtorek telewidzów czekają dwa piłkarskie hity. Real Sociedad zmierzy się z Atletico w La Liga, natomiast w EFL Cup Arsenal podejmie Manchester City.
W środę najciekawiej zapowiadają się starcia Milanu z Lazio i Evertonu z Manchesterem United. Tego dnia transmitowane będą ponadto spotkania Ligue 1, La Liga, EFL Cup, Serie A, Eredivisie i ligi czeskiej.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, poniedziałek 21 grudnia 2020
18:30 Burnley – Wolves (Canal+ Sport)
20:30 Karlsruher – Hamburger SV (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Chelsea – West Ham (Canal+ Sport)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, wtorek 22 grudnia 2020
17:00 Sparta Praga – Liberec (Polsat Sport Extra)
17:30 Elche – Osasuna (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
17:30 Valencia – Sevilla (Canal+ Sport)
18:30 Brentford – Newcastle (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Augsburg – RB Lipsk (Eurosport 2)
18:30 Crotone – Parma (Eleven Sports 2)
19:45 Real Sociedad – Atletico Madryt (Eleven Sports 3)
19:45 Huesca – Levante (Canal+ Sport)
20:00 PSV – Venlo (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:00 Braunschweig – Borussia Dortmund (Eurosport 2)
20:45 Juventus – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Arsenal – Manchester City (Eleven Sports 1)
22:00 Valladolid – Barcelona (Canal+ Sport)
22:00 Villarreal – Athletic Bilbao (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, środa 23 grudnia 2020
17:00 Pilzno – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
17:30 Getafe – Celta Vigo (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Stoke – Tottenham (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Hellas Verona – Inter (Eleven Sports 2)
18:45 Willem II – Ajax (Polsat Sport News)
19:00 Rennes – Metz (Canal+ Sport, Eleven Sports 4)
19:45 Real Madryt – Granada (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Stuttgart – Freiburg (Eurosport 1)
20:45 AC Milan – Lazio (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Napoli – Torino (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Lyon – Nantes (nSport+)
21:00 PSG – Strasbourg (Canal+ Sport)
21:00 Everton – Manchester United (Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Feyenoord – Heerenveen (Polsat Sport Extra)
22:00 Alaves – Eibar (Eleven Sports 1)
22:00 Betis – Cadiz (Canal+ Sport 2)
