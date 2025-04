Alexander-Arnold blisko giganta. Szykuje się hit transferowy

🚨 Real Madrid want to have Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup in June. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤍



An agreement must be reached with Liverpool since the player’s contract ends on June 30th. ⏳



(Source: @JorgeCPicon) pic.twitter.com/ceUZBAJp0m