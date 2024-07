PSG wygrało wyścig po talent, Romano potwierdził transfer

🚨🔴🔵 João Neves to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Deal being signed right now between clubs.



€60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons and Renato Sanches to Benfica on loan.



João set to travel to Paris for medical, had to be this week… and will be this week.



First signing, done.