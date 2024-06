🔺 €55m release clause

🔺 Barcelona 'obsessed' with a new left winger

🔺 Athletic Club's wage structure@polballus explains why the race to sign Nico Williams is more complex than it seems…



🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗖 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

🎧 Listen: https://t.co/iKT3jEVpmM