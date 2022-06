Done deal! ✅ Sébastien Haller joins Borussia Dortmund. Agreement reached between #BVB and Ajax. Transfer fee: €31m plus 4 add ons. Haller is on his way from Ivory Coast to Dortmund in order to undergo medicals tomorrow. Contract over 4 years, as @westsven reported. ⚫️🟡 @SPORT1 https://t.co/sPahFgY1Ls